Alitalia auditors ask for board meeting to assess finances -source
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Alitalia auditors ask for board meeting to assess finances -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Internal auditors at Italian flag-carrier Alitalia have asked for an extraordinary board meeting to assess the company’s finances, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

“The date has not yet been decided for a meeting of the board of directors requested by internal auditors to evaluate the financial situation of the company,” the source said.

Alitalia was not immediately available for a comment.

The loss-making airline raised 300 million euros ($410 million) in an emergency capital increase last month but says it may launch another share issue if the business does not perform as planned.

A second close source to the situation said Alitalia was awaiting an additional 200 million euros pledged by banks. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Naomi O‘Leary; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
