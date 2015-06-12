FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Alitalia agrees to start flights to Mexico
June 12, 2015

Italy's Alitalia agrees to start flights to Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest airline, Alitalia Linee Aeree Italiane SpA, agreed on Friday to start direct flights between Rome and Mexico City, as part of its plan to expand revenue via long, international flights.

The carrier signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Mexico that outlined commitments for increasing tourism in Italy and the North American nation, it said in a news release.

“We are very determined in implementing the recovery plan for Alitalia that hinges specifically on the development of the long range,” Chief Executive Silvano Cassano said in the release. “The flight to Mexico City responds to market demands that appear to be of great interest, both in terms of traditional tourism, business tourism and cargo.”

This year Alitalia has launched flights to Seoul, Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, the headquarters of its 49 percent-owner, Etihad Airways. It was not immediately known when Alitalia would start the Mexico City service. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

