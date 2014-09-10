FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unicredit CEO says Montezemolo good name for Alitalia chairmanship
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Unicredit CEO says Montezemolo good name for Alitalia chairmanship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Wednesday outgoing chairman of sports car maker Ferrari Luca Cordero di Montezemolo would be a good candidate for the chairmanship of flagship carrier Alitalia.

“Given the experience of Montezemolo he could be a good name,” Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.

UniCredit is one of the main shareholders and a creditor of Alitalia which last month reached an agreement with Etihad that will see the Abu Dhabi-based airline buy 49 percent of loss-making Alitalia.

On Wednesday Fiat said Montezemolo would step down as chairman of Ferrari on October 13. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.