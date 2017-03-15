FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Alitalia says job cuts deal key for turnaround plan's financing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 5 months ago

Alitalia says job cuts deal key for turnaround plan's financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian airline Alitalia said a deal with unions over job cuts was necessary to unlock financing for its new five-year restructuring plan, which was approved on Wednesday.

In a statement, Alitalia said its management would present the plan to the government on Thursday, and would then meet unions to start discussing personnel.

Alitalia's controlling shareholder Etihad Airways, which has a 49 percent stake, is pushing for deep job cuts at the loss-making airline.

Alitalia also said in a statement Luigi Gubitosi had joined its board of directors and that shareholders agreed he would become executive chairman after financing for the company's business plan had been approved. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.