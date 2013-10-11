FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM confirms backs Alitalia emergency plan
October 11, 2013 / 6:03 PM / 4 years ago

Air France-KLM confirms backs Alitalia emergency plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM confirmed that its directors on the board of Alitalia approved an emergency plan to enable the Italian airline to continue to operate.

“The board of directors of Alitalia decided to submit to its next general assembly of shareholders an authorisation to increase its capital by 300 million euros ($407 million),” Air France-KLM said in a statement on Friday.

“The directors appointed by Air France-KLM have approved this emergency plan to enable continued operations at Alitalia.” ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)

