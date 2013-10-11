FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia board approves 500 mln euro rescue package
October 11, 2013 / 6:34 PM / 4 years ago

Alitalia board approves 500 mln euro rescue package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The board of Alitalia has unanimously approved a 500 million euro ($678 million) rescue package for the loss-making Italian airline, including a capital increase of 300 million euros and the remainder in bank financing, the group said on Friday.

The company said the capital increase will be offered to existing shareholders, while the state-owned postal service has guaranteed to subscribe up to 75 million euros possibly not subscribed in the cash call.

Banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit will similarly guarantee the subscription of up to 100 million euros of unsubscribed options.

In addition, Intesa and Unicredit have agreed to provide a bridge to equity facility of 100 million euros to allow Alitalia to meet its immediate cash needs. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

