Air France-KLM CEO not interested in investing in Italy

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM on Tuesday ruled out stepping in to save near-bankrupt Alitalia, with its chief executive telling shareholders its past experience would discourage it from investing directly in Italy again.

In 2008, Air France-KLM walked away from a planned takeover of Alitalia after talks with the Italian carrier's unions broke down.

Earlier this month, Alitalia went into administration for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)