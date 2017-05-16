FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM CEO not interested in investing in Italy
May 16, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 3 months ago

Air France-KLM CEO not interested in investing in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM on Tuesday ruled out stepping in to save near-bankrupt Alitalia, with its chief executive telling shareholders its past experience would discourage it from investing directly in Italy again.

In 2008, Air France-KLM walked away from a planned takeover of Alitalia after talks with the Italian carrier's unions broke down.

Earlier this month, Alitalia went into administration for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)

