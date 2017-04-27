FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 4 months ago

Italian railways not interested in riding to Alitalia's rescue right now- spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian railways group Ferrovie dello Stato has not been contacted about taking a stake in loss-making airline Alitalia and at the moment has no interest in riding to its rescue, a spokesman for the state-owned company said on Thursday.

Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, making it impossible for the loss-making airline to secure funds to keep its aircraft flying.

"For the moment Ferrovie is not interested in taking part in Alitalia's rescue and the company has not been contacted by anybody regarding the matter," the spokesman said.

The comment came after the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Italy's top two banks and both an Alitalia creditor and shareholder, said that using Ferrovie dello Stato to help Alitalia could be a new way to integrate the air and ground transport businesses. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

