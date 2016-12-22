(Clarifies in second paragraph that Etihad investment in 2014 was 560 million as part of wider 1.8 billion deal)

MILAN Dec 22 Alitalia and creditor banks have struck a deal on the financial resources required to keep the Italian airline afloat, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Controlling investor Etihad Airways, which holds a 49 percent stake, is struggling to relaunch the loss-making carrier since investing 560 million euros ($585 million) as part of a wider 1.8 billion euro rescue deal in 2014.

Alitalia is losing half a million euros a day and is far from returning to profitability by next year, as pledged by Etihad two years ago.

Italian shareholders, including Italy's two biggest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, hold a combined 51 percent share.

($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer)