BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2hNhiBc Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 22 Alitalia and creditor banks have struck a deal on the financial resources required to keep the Italian airline afloat, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Controlling investor Etihad Airways, which holds a 49 percent stake, is struggling to relaunch the loss-making carrier since investing 560 million euros ($585 million) as part of a wider 1.8 billion euro rescue deal in 2014.
Alitalia is losing half a million euros a day and is far from returning to profitability by next year, as pledged by Etihad two years ago.
Italian shareholders, including Italy's two biggest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, hold a combined 51 percent share.
($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer)
* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, which distributes household and cleaning products in U.S. and Canada, said it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash from private equity firm Gryphon Investors.