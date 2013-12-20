Alitalia has three new shareholders after cash call

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Poste Italiane, bank Unicredit and Odissea have joined Alitalia as new shareholders after investing in the Italian airline’s 300 million euro ($410 million) capital increase, Alitalia said on Friday.

The cash from the capital increase will be used to keep the troubled airline in the air while it searches for a new partner willing to invest in its fleet and make it profitable in the longer term. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)