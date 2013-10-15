FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some key Alitalia investors will join cash call-source
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 12:53 PM / 4 years ago

Some key Alitalia investors will join cash call-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Some large shareholders of ailing Italian airline Alitalia are planning to subscribe already on Wednesday to a much-needed capital increase of up to 300 million euros ($407.58 million), a source close to the situation told Reuters.

The source also said that Italian banks IntesaSanpaolo and UniCredit will offer Alitalia 200 million euros in existing and new credit lines aimed at keeping the airline afloat.

The source declined to give details on which shareholders would join the cash call and for how much. But the source said that those attending a board meeting late on Monday “have backed the capital increase unanimously and are thus expected to do their share”.

Investors Gavio, Fondiaria-SAI, Riva and Toto were not present during the vote for the capital hike.

It was not immediately possible to reach Alitalia shareholders for comment. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.