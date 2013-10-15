Air France-KLM "50:50" on Alitalia cap hike -source

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Alitalia’s biggest investor, Air France-KLM, is currently undecided as to whether to take part in a 300-million- euro ($408 million) capital increase at the Italian airline, a source close to the Franco-Dutch carrier said on Monday.

“The position of Air France-KLM is 50:50 at this stage,” the source said. “The business plan presented last week was not suitable, the conditions were not fulfilled, particularly in terms of debt restructuring.”

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Alitalia was of strategic interest for Air France-KLM. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark John)