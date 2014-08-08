FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alitalia clinches deal with unions on contract for Etihad tie-up
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Alitalia clinches deal with unions on contract for Etihad tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s flagship carrier Alitalia said on Friday it had reached a deal with trade unions that had not originally signed up to a labour contract agreement that is a key part of a tie-up deal with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad.

The agreement comes hours before Alitalia is due to sign the tie-up with Etihad that is expected to lead to around 1,635 job cuts.

In a statement Alitalia said a deal on the transport sector contract and measures to cut labour costs had been agreed during the night with the UIL Transport union and the Anpac, Anpav and Avia professional unions.

The move will lead to savings of around 31 million euros for the remaining five months of the year, Alitalia said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.