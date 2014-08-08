Alitalia clinches deal with unions on contract for Etihad tie-up

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s flagship carrier Alitalia said on Friday it had reached a deal with trade unions that had not originally signed up to a labour contract agreement that is a key part of a tie-up deal with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad.

The agreement comes hours before Alitalia is due to sign the tie-up with Etihad that is expected to lead to around 1,635 job cuts.

In a statement Alitalia said a deal on the transport sector contract and measures to cut labour costs had been agreed during the night with the UIL Transport union and the Anpac, Anpav and Avia professional unions.

The move will lead to savings of around 31 million euros for the remaining five months of the year, Alitalia said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)