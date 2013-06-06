FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alitalia in deal with unions to cut workers' salaries, CEO pay
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 4 years

Alitalia in deal with unions to cut workers' salaries, CEO pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Money-losing Alitalia said on Thursday it had signed a deal with unions to cut salaries, paving the way for launching a new strategic plan for Italy’s flagship airline.

CEO Gabriele Del Torchio and board members have agreed to cut their pay by 20 percent, while 2,200 ground staff will work 5 fewer days per month under a state-backed scheme.

“Everyone has given up something important, but in this way we have been able to safeguard jobs,” Del Torchio said in a statement.

The next step is launching a new strategic plan for Alitalia, he said.

Alitalia, 25 percent-owned by Air France-KLM, said the deal will help it achieve its cost saving targets in the short-to-medium term.

The troubled airline, rescued from bankruptcy in 2008, posted net losses of 280 million euros ($365 million) in 2012 and 69 million euros in 2011.

