Italy PM Renzi urges Alitalia unions to compromise on job cuts
July 10, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Italy PM Renzi urges Alitalia unions to compromise on job cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday urged labour unions to accept job cuts at flagship airline Alitalia or be prepared to see the company close.

The government and Alitalia are in talks with labour unions, which want to stop the more than 2,000 redundancies sought by Gulf carrier Etihad as a condition for buying a 49 percent stake in the indebted Alitalia, which employs some 14,000 people.

“For Alitalia, the choice is not between x-many job cuts or y-many job cuts, but between job cuts and closure,” Renzi told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Rome.

“Etihad has made a very good proposal that allows our flagship airline to have a great future,” he said, inviting unions to “make a sacrifice” and “to be wise”.

Alitalia, which received a 500 million euro ($682 million) state bailout last year, has turned an annual profit only a few times in its 68-year history.

Italy’s government has been trying to seal the deal with Etihad, which is owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, but final agreement has been held up by issues including the job cuts and the government’s negotiations with banks to restructure the airline’s debt. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jane Baird)

