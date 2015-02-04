MOVES-AlixPartners appoints three managing directors

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Business advisory firm AlixPartners appointed Shiv Shivaraman, Jeff Howe and Cosmo Takamatsu as managing directors.

Shivaraman and Takamatsu join at its enterprise improvement team in the United States and Japan respectively, while Jeff Howe joins as the head of its coverage of private-equity firms in New York.

Shivaraman was most recently a partner at A.T. Kearney Inc.

Takamatsu joins from fashion retailer Fast Retailing Co Ltd where he was group senior vice president for business systems and IT.

Howe, who previously worked as managing director with Jefferies and Credit Suisse, will lead the company's coverage of private equity firms based in New York.