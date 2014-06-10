FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

AT&T settles U.S. lawsuit with broadcaster Al Jazeera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc settled a lawsuit over its refusal to carry the U.S. news channel of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, according to records in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

The parties have agreed to a settlement and jointly asked the judge, Sam Glasscock, to dismiss the case.

An AT&T spokesperson declined to comment.

Al Jazeera was not immediately available for comment.

The second-largest U.S. telecom services provider in August refused to carry a news channel launched by Al Jazeera in its U-verse pay television service due to a dispute over terms of a contract.

Al Jazeera sued in Delaware’s Court of Chancery, claiming that AT&T had broken and terminated their contract.

The settlement does not resolve a parallel challenge by Bloomberg News and other media outlets to unseal court records in the case. Glasscock ordered the records made public in October and last month the Delaware Supreme Court dismissed Al Jazeera’s appeal of that ruling.

The case is Al Jazeera LLC v. AT&T Services Inc., Delaware Chancery Court, No. 8823. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

