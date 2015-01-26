BRIEF-ALK-Abelló partner submits NDA application for HDM SLIT-tablet in Japan

Jan 26 (Reuters) - ALK Abello A/S :

* Says the company’s partner for Japan, Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, submits registration application for house dust mite (HDM) sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT) in Japan

* Torii has submitted the new drug application (NDA) to Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

* Intends to conduct further clinical trials with HDM SLIT-tablet to allow access to China and other emerging markets