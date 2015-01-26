FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ALK-Abelló partner submits NDA application for HDM SLIT-tablet in Japan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 26, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ALK-Abelló partner submits NDA application for HDM SLIT-tablet in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - ALK Abello A/S :

* Says the company’s partner for Japan, Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, submits registration application for house dust mite (HDM) sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT) in Japan

* Torii has submitted the new drug application (NDA) to Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

* Intends to conduct further clinical trials with HDM SLIT-tablet to allow access to China and other emerging markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.