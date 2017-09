Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S

* Q3 revenue 522 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 511 million crowns)

* Q3 net profit 26 million crowns (Reuters poll 2.00 million crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA before special items was 57 million crowns versus 54 million crowns

* Says outlook for 2014 is unchanged

* Says revenue is still expected at approximately 2.4 billion crowns

* Says EBITDA before special items is still expected at approximately 450 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: