India's Alkem IPO price band set at 1,020-1,050 rupees/share
December 1, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Alkem Laboratories has set the indicative price band for its initial public offering at between 1,020 rupees ($15.33) and 1,050 rupees ($15.78) a share, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

At the top end of the price band, the offering by Alkem IPO-ALKE.BO will raise as much as $202.89 million and will value the company at about $1.89 billion, Reuters’ calculations showed.

The issue will be open to cornerstone investors on Monday, and a day later for retail investors. The offering will close on Dec. 10, Alkem said in its red herring prospectus on Friday.

$1 = 66.5200 Indian rupees Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair

