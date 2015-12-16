FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alkem Laboratories prices $200 mln IPO at 1,050 rupees per share
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 16, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Alkem Laboratories prices $200 mln IPO at 1,050 rupees per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A person counts rupee notes in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Generics drugmaker Alkem Laboratories raised 13.5 billion rupees ($201.88 million) in its initial public offering after pricing shares at 1,050 rupees each, according to its prospectus.

Pricing was at the top end of its 1,020-1,050 rupee price band.

Alkem is expected to list on exchanges on or before Dec. 29, according to a source familiar with the listing. The IPO was subscribed 44.3 times.

($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.