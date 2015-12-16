India's Alkem Laboratories prices $200 mln IPO at 1,050 rupees per share

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian generics drugmaker Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO raised 13.5 billion rupees ($201.88 million) in its initial public offering after pricing shares at 1,050 rupees each, according to its prospectus.

Pricing was at the top end of its 1,020-1,050 rupee price band.

Alkem is expected to list on exchanges on or before Dec. 29, according to a source familiar with the listing. The IPO was subscribed 44.3 times. ($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)