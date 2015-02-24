FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2015

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alkermes says will not pursue further development of ALKS 7106

Reuters Staff

(Corrects headline to say company will not pursue further development of its drug. The previous headline incorrectly stated that the drug reached main goal) Feb 24 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc : * Says topline results from a phase 1 clinical study of alks 7106 * Data from the study showed that alks 7106 did not meet the company’s pre-specified criteria for advancing into phase 2 clinical trials * Says will not pursue further development of alks 7106 * Will continue its efforts in developing compounds for treatment of pain with intrinsically low potential for overdose toxicity and abuse * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

