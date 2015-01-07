UPDATE 1-Alkermes schizophrenia drug meets main goal in mid-stage trial

(Adds details, stock movement) (Adds details, share move)

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc said its experimental drug to treat schizophrenia met the main goal in a mid-stage trial, sending the company’s shares up 5 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, codenamed ALKS 3831, is a combination of samidorphan and the antipsychotic olanzapine.

ALKS 3831 was as effective as olanzapine and also addressed the issue of weight gain in patients treated with olanzapine, Alkermes said.

The oral drug was generally well tolerated in the 300-patient study and its safety profile was similar to that reported with oral olanzapine, the company said.

Alkermes said it planned to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and advance ALKS 3831 into a pivotal development program this year.

Schizophrenia, characterized by distorted thoughts, hallucinations and paranoia, affects about 26 million people worldwide.

Alkermes’ shares closed at $60.93 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Simon Jennings and Ted Kerr)