Alkermes depression drug fails in two late-stage studies

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc said its drug for major depressive disorder did not meet the main goal of improving depression symptoms in two late-stage studies.

However, a clear trend of efficacy was observed with the 2 mg dose of the drug, ALKS 5461, the company said.

The studies were evaluated using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), which is commonly used to measure the severity of depressive episodes in patients. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)