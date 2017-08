Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc said its lead depression drug met the main goal of a late-stage trial, sending its shares up 48 pct in extended trading.

The drug, ALKS 5461, significantly reduced symptoms of depression in patients with a major depressive disorder, compared to a placebo, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)