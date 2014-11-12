FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-All for One Steeb says FY 2013/2014 prelim. sales 217.2 mln euros, up 17 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
November 12, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-All for One Steeb says FY 2013/2014 prelim. sales 217.2 mln euros, up 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG :

* FY sales (preliminary): 217.2 million euros (+17 pct over prior year)

* FY EBIT (preliminary): 13.5 million euros (+28 pct over prior year)

* Outlook for 2014/15: expanded strategy

* FY EBIT margin of 6.2 pct (2012/13: 5.6 pct)

* Plans for financial year 2014/15 include additional investments and increased expenditure in process of expanding its strategy

* Projected revenues for 2014/15 are expected to be within range of 230 million euros to 240 million euros with EBIT of between 14 million euros and 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
