BRIEF-All for One Steeb Q1 revenues 61.4 mln euros, up 9 pct
February 3, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-All for One Steeb Q1 revenues 61.4 mln euros, up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG

* Publishes figures for 1st quarter of financial year 2014/15

* Says Q1 revenues: 61.4 million euros ($69.64 million)(+9 pct over prior year)

* Says Q1 EBIT: 5.3 million euros (+23 pct over prior year)

* Says Q1 group earnings: 3.3 million euros (+19 pct over prior year)

* Says 2014/15 forecast confirmed

* Remains committed to annual forecast for 2014/15 that predicts revenues of between 230 million and 240 million euros and an EBIT of between 14 million and 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

