BRIEF-All for One Steeb reports 9M revenues of EUR 160.9 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
August 1, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-All for One Steeb reports 9M revenues of EUR 160.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 1 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG

* Said on Thursday about strong gains in earnings after 9 months 2013/14

* Says 9M revenues of EUR 160.9 mln (+19% over Oct 12 - Jun 13)

* Says 9M EBIT of EUR 9.2 mln (+27% over Oct 12 - Jun 13)

* Says 9M earnings after tax of EUR 5.7 mln (+53% over Oct 12 - Jun 13)

* Says forecast for FY 2013/14 raised

* Says adjusts forecast for FY 2013/14 which it made on Nov. 7, 2013 - namely revenues within range of EUR 205 mln and EUR 210 mln and EBIT between EUR 10.5 mln and EUR 11.0 mln

* Says it now expects revenues to be at least EUR 215 mln with EBIT between EUR 11 mln and EUR 12 mln for FY 2013/14

