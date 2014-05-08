Discovery, Liberty Global to buy UK-based production group

May 8 (Reuters) - John Malone’s Liberty Global Plc and Discovery Communications Inc said they would jointly buy UK-based TV production group All3Media for about $300 million.

Discovery and Liberty Global said they would each contribute about 90 million pounds in cash to buy the company from its founders and funds owned by private equity firm Permira.

The companies said the deal was based on an enterprise value of $930 million for All3Media.

All3Media produces shows such as Skins, Hollyoaks, and Midsomer Murders and had revenue of about 505 million pounds ($856 million) in the fiscal year ended August 2013. ($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)