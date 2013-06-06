FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alliance Pharma buys rights to Novartis' obstetric drug Syntometrine
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 6, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Alliance Pharma buys rights to Novartis' obstetric drug Syntometrine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Alliance Pharma Plc said it bought all existing rights to obstetric drug Syntometrine from Novartis AG for $11.5 million.

Alliance Pharma, which acquires, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products, already owns the UK rights to Syntometrine, a drug used in the final stage of labour.

Sales of Syntometrine by Novartis were $3.2 million and gross margin was $2.8 million in the 12 months to March 2013, the company said in a statement.

Alliance Pharma, which generated 44.9 million pounds in revenue last year, said it would fund the acquisition from cash on hand and bank facilities, including a 3.5 million pound ($5.39 million) drawdown from its 30 million pounds acquisition facilities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.