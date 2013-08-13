FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Allegheny County, Pa., outlook to stable from negative
August 13, 2013

S&P revises Allegheny County, Pa., outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday revised the general obligation outlook for Allegheny County, Pa., to stable from negative, citing the county’s efforts to maintain adequate finances and reduce its reliance on one-time budget fixes.

S&P affirmed its A-plus long-term rating and underlying rating on the county’s existing GO debt.

The rating agency also assigned an A-plus rating to the county’s $176.02 million taxable series C-71 GO refunding bonds and $49.8 million series C-72 GO bonds.

