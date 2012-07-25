FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Allegheny Tech profit falls, sees 'trough' ahead
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Allegheny Tech profit falls, sees 'trough' ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 earnings per share 50 cts vs Wall Street view 54 cts

* Sees demand hurt by slower 2H economic growth in U.S., China

* Stock down 0.2 percent

July 25 (Reuters) - Metals processor Allegheny Technologies Inc reported a drop in quarterly profit and said third-quarter earnings would slip as slower-than-expected Chinese and U.S. growth and uncertainty in Europe were hurting demand.

Second-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations, and the company’s stock edged lower.

“Slower-than-expected economic growth in the U.S. and China, fiscal and economic uncertainties in Europe, fiscal and regulatory uncertainties in the U.S., and falling raw material costs create near-term headwinds for demand growth,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Harshman said in a statement.

He said Allegheny, which purchases metals from manufacturers and processes it for specific customer needs, expected third-quarter revenue and volume to suffer from summer slowdowns in many supply chains.

“As a result, we expect sales and earnings to trough in the third quarter,” said Harshman, without elaborating. Analysts currently expect a third-quarter profit of 68 cents per share and sales of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny reported net earnings of $56.4 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with $64 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue was essentially flat at $1.36 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue of $1.38 billion.

For the full year, Allegheny said it expected sales of $5.3 billion to $5.4 billion, which is below analysts’ estimates of $5.6 billion.

The company’s shares were down 0.2 percent at $28.58 in morning trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.