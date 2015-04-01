Allegiant Air pilots to strike Thursday, could impact over 250 flights -union

April 1 (Reuters) - Pilots at Allegiant Air will strike on Thursday, potentially grounding more than 250 flights and impacting more than 33,000 customers on that day, the Airline Professionals Association Teamsters Local 1224 said Wednesday.

The union has alleged that Allegiant has failed to abide by a July 2014 federal court injunction that directed the airline to restore the pilots’ benefits and work rule protections to levels negotiated previously.

Shares of parent company Allegiant Travel Co were down more than five percent in afternoon trade. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)