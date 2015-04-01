FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. judge orders temporary block of Allegiant Air pilot strike
April 1, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-U.S. judge orders temporary block of Allegiant Air pilot strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In last paragraph, deletes “Air” from name of parent company and corrects letter in RIC)

April 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge issued an order Wednesday temporarily blocking Allegiant Air pilots from striking unlawfully after they announced a Thursday walkout.

Chief Judge Gloria Navarro of U.S. District Court in Las Vegas said in the ruling, “The Court finds that Allegiant is entitled to an ex parte temporary restraining order that enjoins (the pilots union) and the other Defendants from engaging in, encouraging, or calling an unlawful strike against Allegiant by its pilots in violation of the Defendants’ duties under the (Railway Labor Act).”

Allegiant Travel Co is the parent company of Allegiant Air.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Leslie Adler

