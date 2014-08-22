Ackman, other Allergan shareholders submit paperwork for meeting

BOSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager William Ackman said on Friday that a total of 35 shareholders who own 31 percent of Allergan Inc.’ s stock have called on the Botox maker to call a special meeting.

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan’s stock, has been working with Valeant Pharmaceuticals to try and buy Allergan in a deal valued at $49 billion.

Allergan required shareholders owning 25 percent of its shares to submit paperwork. Pershing Square also sued the company in Delaware to compel it to call the meeting.