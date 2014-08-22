FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman, other Allergan shareholders submit paperwork for meeting
August 22, 2014

Ackman, other Allergan shareholders submit paperwork for meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager William Ackman said on Friday that a total of 35 shareholders who own 31 percent of Allergan Inc.’ s stock have called on the Botox maker to call a special meeting.

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan’s stock, has been working with Valeant Pharmaceuticals to try and buy Allergan in a deal valued at $49 billion.

Allergan required shareholders owning 25 percent of its shares to submit paperwork. Pershing Square also sued the company in Delaware to compel it to call the meeting.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese

