NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc is near making a friendly deal with Actavis Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The boards of the two companies are expected to meet to review a cash-and-stock deal, and an agreement could be announced as early as Monday, according to the report. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)