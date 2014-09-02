FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. court revives Botox-linked shareholder suit against Allergan
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. court revives Botox-linked shareholder suit against Allergan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Allergan comment, background on lawsuit)

By Dan Levine

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a 2010 shareholder lawsuit against Allergan Inc over allegations the company improperly marketed and labeled the cosmetic drug Botox.

The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, said plaintiff shareholders had alleged enough specific facts to proceed.

Allergan, which paid a $375 million criminal fine after being accused of marketing Botox for off-label uses, said the allegations in the shareholder derivative lawsuit have not been proved and the company is confident it will be vindicated.

The lawsuit, filed in 2010, alleged that Allergan’s board authorized plans to promote Botox for off-label conditions like headaches and migraines despite knowing the limits of federal drug marketing rules.

A lower court judge in Santa Ana, California dismissed it, saying the shareholders had not followed proper procedure by first requesting that Allergan’s board file legal claims in the company’s own name.

The 9th Circuit on Tuesday disagreed, saying the shareholders alleged enough specifics to raise doubts as to whether the board faces liability, and as a result do not have to approach the board before heading to court.

The case in the 9th Circuit is Rosenbloom vs. Pyott, 12-55516. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.