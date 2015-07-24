FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allergan said to be exploring split into two businesses -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Allergan said to be exploring split into two businesses -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Botox-maker Allergan Plc is exploring a breakup of the company into two businesses, eight months after forming a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical company through a merger with Actavis Plc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

Allergan’s shares were up 3.8 percent in extended trading after closing at $308.21 on Friday.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with matter as saying Allergan aimed to keep its branded-drugs business and spin off or sell parts or all of its generic business.

Allergan’s branded-drugs business makes products such as Botox and Alzheimer’s drug Namenda, while its generics business makes up about a third of the company’s total revenue.

The discussions were still taking place and there is no certainty that a spin-off or breakup will occur, sources told Bloomberg.

Representatives for Allergan could not be reached immediately for comment.

Actavis outbid Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor William Ackman in November to form a $121 billion pharmaceutical company with Allergan. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.