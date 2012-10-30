FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan says exploring sale of obesity business
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Allergan says exploring sale of obesity business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc said it was exploring a sale of its obesity business on falling sales of the only product in the unit.

Sales of Lap-Band fell 21 percent to $122.7 million, while sales of most of Allergan’s products increased during the third quarter.

The unit accounted for about 4 percent of Allergan’s total revenue in 2011.

The company expects sales of $160 million from its obesity intervention products unit for the full year. It sees total product net sales of between $5.69 billion and $5.77 billion.

U.S. health regulators recently approved two weight loss drugs, after a gap of 13 years, underlining the mounting pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to approve treatments for obesity as about two-thirds of Americans are considered overweight or obese.

Lap-Band, which was first approved by the FDA in 2001, has an inflatable band placed around the stomach through a minimally invasive surgery, creating a pouch that limits or reduces food consumption.

The company posted a profit of $249.4 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter compared with $249.8 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusting for charges that include restructuring, research and development, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, the company earned $1.06 per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.4 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.04 per share, excluding special items, on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Irvine, California-based company, which has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion dollars, closed at $91.64 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

