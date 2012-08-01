FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allergan revenue misses, 2012 sales forecast light
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Allergan revenue misses, 2012 sales forecast light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Botox maker Allergan Inc reported slightly better than expected quarterly earnings, but revenue came in shy of Wall Street expectations and the company projected full-year revenue below analyst forecasts.

The company said on Wednesday it had net earnings of $296 million, or 96 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $249 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.07 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.06 per share.

Global company revenue rose 4.8 percent to $1.47 billion, below Wall Street expectations of $1.504 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.