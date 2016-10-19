FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA panel backs Allergan's drug for frequent nightly urination
October 19, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

FDA panel backs Allergan's drug for frequent nightly urination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The benefits associated with Allergan Plc's experimental drug to treat frequent nightly urination outweigh the risks for certain patients, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.

The panel voted 14-4 to recommend that the drug, SER120, be approved for certain patients with nocturia. The FDA is not obliged to follow its advisory panel's recommendations but typically does so.

The drug is a low-dose nasal version of desmopressin, a drug used to treat a variety of conditions, including diabetes insipidus, a rare disorder that causes an imbalance of water in the body. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
