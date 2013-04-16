FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA rejects Allergan migraine drug on manufacturing issues
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

FDA rejects Allergan migraine drug on manufacturing issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators rejected Allergan Inc’s inhaled migraine drug, citing issues related to the company’s canister filling unit.

The company, whose injectible wrinkle-filler Botox was approved for headaches in October 2010, said the main issues cited in the complete response letter were already identified by the regulator in prior discussions with Allergan.

Allergan estimates the next regulatory action on the migraine drug, Levadex, to occur by the end of the fourth quarter of 2013.

The drug is an inhaled version of an existing drug, dihydroergotamine, which is typically administered by injection or nasal spray at a headache center or hospital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.