Allergan says has been approached by another party about a deal
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Allergan says has been approached by another party about a deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Inc, which is fending off an acquisition by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, said on Monday that it had been approached by another party regarding a potential transaction.

The company is Actavis Plc, a source familiar with the situation said.

Allegan, which makes Botox, had said it was looking for acquisitions but has not previously said it had been contacted about a deal. It made the disclosure in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management made an offer, now worth $55 billion, for Allergan at the end of April. Pershing Square owns nearly a 10 percent stake in Allergan. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

