Pfizer and Allergan to approve merger agreement on Sunday-sources

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s and Allergan Plc’s boards of directors were due to approve their merger agreement on Sunday, in the healthcare sector’s largest ever deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal, valued at more than $150 billion, would involve Pfizer paying with 11.3 of its shares for each Allergan share, the people said. There will also be a small cash component, accounting for less than 10 percent of the value of the deal, the people said.

While the transaction will technically be structured as Allergan buying Pfizer, the latter’s chief executive, Ian Read, will be CEO of the combined company, with Allergan CEO Brent Saunders serving as his deputy in an operational role, the people added.

