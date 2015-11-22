FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer and Allergan to approve merger agreement on Sunday-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Pfizer and Allergan to approve merger agreement on Sunday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s and Allergan Plc’s boards of directors were due to approve their merger agreement on Sunday, in the healthcare sector’s largest ever deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal, valued at more than $150 billion, would involve Pfizer paying with 11.3 of its shares for each Allergan share, the people said. There will also be a small cash component, accounting for less than 10 percent of the value of the deal, the people said.

While the transaction will technically be structured as Allergan buying Pfizer, the latter’s chief executive, Ian Read, will be CEO of the combined company, with Allergan CEO Brent Saunders serving as his deputy in an operational role, the people added.

Pfizer and Allergan declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.