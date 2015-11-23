FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer to buy Allergan in $160 bln deal to create No. 1 drugmaker
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Pfizer to buy Allergan in $160 bln deal to create No. 1 drugmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc, the maker of Viagra and Lipitor, has struck a deal to buy Botox-maker Allergan Plc in a transaction valued at about $160 billion, creating the world’s biggest drugmaker.

New York-based Pfizer and Allergan, headquartered in Ireland, said on Monday that Pfizer would offer 11.3 of its own shares for each Allergan share.

Pfizer stockholders will receive one share of the combined company for each of their Pfizer shares.

The offer - the biggest ever in the healthcare sector - values Allergan’s shares at $363.63 each, compared with the stock’s close of $312.46 on Friday.

Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read will be CEO of the combined company, while Allergan CEO Brent Saunders will be Chief Operating Officer. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
