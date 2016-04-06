FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer and Allergan scrap $160 bln "inversion" deal
April 6, 2016

Pfizer and Allergan scrap $160 bln "inversion" deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allergan Plc formally announced that they were scrapping their $160 billion merger, marking a big win for President Barack Obama who has been pushing to curb tax-slashing “inversion” deals.

The announcement followed the unveiling of new U.S. Treasury rules on Monday aimed at curbing such deals. The merger would have allowed New York-based Pfizer to cut its tax bill by redomiciling to Ireland, where tax rates are lower.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that the deal would be terminated.

Pfizer said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay Allergan $150 million for reimbursement of expenses associated with the deal.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

