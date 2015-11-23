Democratic candidate Sanders condemns Pfizer-Allergan deal as 'disaster'

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders condemned the Pfizer Inc acquisition of Allergan Plc on Monday and urged the Obama administration to block the deal.

Pfizer said it would buy Botox maker Allergan in a record-breaking deal worth $160 billion to cut its U.S. tax bill by moving its headquarters to Ireland.

“The Pfizer-Allergan merger would be a disaster for American consumers who already pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs,” Sanders said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)