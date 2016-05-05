Teva Pharm finalizing asset sales to clear Allergan deal -source

May 5 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is finalizing as much as $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc’s generic drug portfolio, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The divestments would boost efforts by Teva, the Israeli pharmaceutical company, to close the deal with Allergan, which is domiciled in Ireland. Teva said in March that a regulatory review of the deal by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was taking longer than anticipated, and that it expected the transaction to be completed by June.

Teva has found buyers for nearly all of the assets it expects to divest, which could be worth as much as $2 billion in total, the source said on Thursday. They include around 50 drugs already on the market and 25 in development that treat illnesses ranging from cancer to respiratory disease and central nervous system disorders, the source said.

Teva is still on track to close the deal next month, the source added, asking not to be identified because the latest developments are not public. Teva declined to comment, Allergan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell; Editing by David Gregorio)