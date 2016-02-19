FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva offers EU concessions over Allergan generics deal - EU
February 19, 2016

Teva offers EU concessions over Allergan generics deal - EU

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has offered concessions to allay antitrust concerns over its $40.5 billion bid for Allergan’s generics unit, European Union regulators said on Friday.

“Commitments have been submitted and the new legal deadline is set on 10 March,” European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email, without providing details.

Acquiring the Actavis generic business would strengthen Teva’s position as the world’s largest generics drugmaker. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. editing by Julia Fioretti)

